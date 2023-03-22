UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister Says West's Involvement In Kenya Riots Cannot Be Ruled Out

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Says West's Involvement in Kenya Riots Cannot Be Ruled Out

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he could not rule out the West being behind the anti-government protests in Kenya that erupted earlier in the week

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he could not rule out the West being behind the anti-government protests in Kenya that erupted earlier in the week.

"The fact that there were riots in Kenya in parallel does not surprise us either, because our Western colleagues constantly demand from African leaders, from the leaders of other countries that they follow their advice, and those who show some minimal independence receive various provocations from the West," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, adding that he could not rule out that this had been the case with Kenya and the current riots there.

The Russian minister stated that social unrest like the situation in Kenya could also be caused by certain economic developments in the country, though the West could also be behind the protest movements.

"In the overwhelming majority of cases the West tends to either create such situations (riots) or use them to its advantage," Lavrov added.

On Monday, mass protests erupted in Kenya organized by opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over high inflation. Later in the day, clashes between police officers and protesters intensified as police fired tear gas and water cannons, with at least one person dead and hundreds arrested. Odinga also called for weekly nationwide demonstrations against President William Ruto's government.

Kenya's former prime minister narrowly lost the presidential election last year and unsuccessfully tried to overturn the result of the vote. Odinga has repeatedly stated that Ruto's government is illegitimate and stole the election.

Related Topics

Election Dead Prime Minister Protest Riots Police Water Russia Vote Independence Kenya Gas From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UK lawmakers overwhelmingly back key element of N. ..

UK lawmakers overwhelmingly back key element of N.Irish trade pact

2 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan announces banking hours for ..

State Bank of Pakistan announces banking hours for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

7 minutes ago
 Federal Reserve Adds Another 25 Basis Points, Brin ..

Federal Reserve Adds Another 25 Basis Points, Bringing US Interest Rate to 5%

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Muslim Ummah, nation on Ramaz ..

8 minutes ago
 1 year, 200 marathons a 'crazy' adventure to hig ..

1 year, 200 marathons a 'crazy' adventure to highlight water woes

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan tells UN panel steps being taken to ensur ..

Pakistan tells UN panel steps being taken to ensure food security

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.