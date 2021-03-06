UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Declines To Comment On Mutual Expulsion Of Diplomats With France

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW/PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian embassy in France have declined to comment on media reports alleging that the two countries had expelled one diplomat each of the opposite side last year over espionage.

"We do not comment," the ministry told Sputnik, but it did not provide any other details, while the embassy refused to comment on "leaks in media."

The exchange reportedly took place in complete secrecy at the end of last year.

French news agency Les Echos reported this past Thursday, citing sources, that France declared an employee of the Russian embassy's economic department persona non grata over espionage suspicions. Russia retaliated by expelling a French economic diplomat from the embassy in Moscow.

More Stories From World

