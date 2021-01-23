Russian Foreign Ministry Disputes Reuters Estimate of Moscow Protest Turnout

The Russian Foreign Ministry has suggested that Reuters gave a grossly exaggerated estimate of turnout at a protest in Moscow on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry has suggested that Reuters gave a grossly exaggerated estimate of turnout at a protest in Moscow on Saturday.

"Reuters estimates that at least 40,000 people gathered in central Moscow for a protest.

Why not 4 million?" the ministry wrote on Facebook.

The police said earlier that some 4,000 people showed up at Pushkinskaya Square, about a mile away from the Kremlin, to protest the arrest of opposition activist Alexey Navalny. The crowd clashed with the riot police and was dispersed in the late afternoon.