Russian Foreign Ministry Disputes Reuters Estimate Of Moscow Protest Turnout
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:35 PM
The Russian Foreign Ministry has suggested that Reuters gave a grossly exaggerated estimate of turnout at a protest in Moscow on Saturday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry has suggested that Reuters gave a grossly exaggerated estimate of turnout at a protest in Moscow on Saturday.
"Reuters estimates that at least 40,000 people gathered in central Moscow for a protest.
Why not 4 million?" the ministry wrote on Facebook.
The police said earlier that some 4,000 people showed up at Pushkinskaya Square, about a mile away from the Kremlin, to protest the arrest of opposition activist Alexey Navalny. The crowd clashed with the riot police and was dispersed in the late afternoon.