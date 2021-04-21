UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences To People Of Chad Over Death Of President Deby

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:00 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences to People of Chad Over Death of President Deby

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday expressed condolences to the people of Chad over the death of of President Idriss Deby, who died in combat after decades of leading the Sahelian country.

"We express deep condolences to friends and relatives of I. Deby Itno, and to the people of Chad," the ministry said in a statement.

The Chadian leader was a "consistent supporter of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia and promoted the development of bilateral ties between Moscow and N'Djamena in a range of fields," the statement read.

The ministry went on to praise the late leader's legacy in developing Chad's economy and society and his contributions to peace and stability both in the country and in the broader Sahel.

"I. Deby Itno was a prominent statesman who had high standing both inside his country and beyond its borders. Over the years of service as head of state, he contributed significantly to developing Chad socially and economically, promoted peace and security on the African continent and led a determined fight against terrorism and extremism in the Sahara-Sahel region," the ministry said.

Deby was killed while visiting troops on the frontlines in the fight against a rebel group, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), in the country's restive north. He was transported to a medical facility but succumbed to the sustained injuries on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Concord Chad

Recent Stories

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

2 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

2 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

33 minutes ago

Court adjourns NAB pleas for approval to close inq ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.