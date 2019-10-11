Russian Foreign Ministry Vows to Respond to Estonia Entry Ban for United Russia Activists

The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged to respond to Estonia's entry ban for four activists of the Young Guard of United Russia (the ruling party's youth wing) and called on international human rights organizations to pay attention to the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged to respond to Estonia 's entry ban for four activists of the Young Guard of United Russia (the ruling party's youth wing) and called on international human rights organizations to pay attention to the situation.

According to the ministry, one of Young Guard members has been put by Tallinn on a list of persons banned from entering Estonia for ten years. Estonia's Interior Ministry database lists similar restrictions against three of her colleagues working in the movement.

"We believe that the Schengen zone entry ban for activists of a Russian nonprofit organization is another unfriendly action of 'visa arbitrariness', which Estonia regularly uses against representatives of civil society it does not like, as well as historians and journalists from Russia," the ministry said.

"We call on specialized human rights structures of the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe to pay close attention to this circumstance. For our part, we will not leave the actions of the Estonian authorities unanswered," it said.