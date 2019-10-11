UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Vows To Respond To Estonia Entry Ban For United Russia Activists

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:02 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Vows to Respond to Estonia Entry Ban for United Russia Activists

The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged to respond to Estonia's entry ban for four activists of the Young Guard of United Russia (the ruling party's youth wing) and called on international human rights organizations to pay attention to the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged to respond to Estonia's entry ban for four activists of the Young Guard of United Russia (the ruling party's youth wing) and called on international human rights organizations to pay attention to the situation.

According to the ministry, one of Young Guard members has been put by Tallinn on a list of persons banned from entering Estonia for ten years. Estonia's Interior Ministry database lists similar restrictions against three of her colleagues working in the movement.

"We believe that the Schengen zone entry ban for activists of a Russian nonprofit organization is another unfriendly action of 'visa arbitrariness', which Estonia regularly uses against representatives of civil society it does not like, as well as historians and journalists from Russia," the ministry said.

"We call on specialized human rights structures of the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe to pay close attention to this circumstance. For our part, we will not leave the actions of the Estonian authorities unanswered," it said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry United Nations Russia Europe Civil Society Young Tallinn Estonia Visa From

Recent Stories

Federer loses cool and follows Djokovic out of Sha ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

26 minutes ago

Hungary's Orban faces growing heat over climate ch ..

4 minutes ago

Youth Forum for Kashmir volunteers make human chai ..

4 minutes ago

'Time not far away when Kashmir will become part o ..

4 minutes ago

Israel Cannot Prevent Russian Citizen Extradition ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.