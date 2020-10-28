UrduPoint.com
Russian, French Foreign Ministers Express Concern Over Hostilities In Karabakh - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian, French Foreign Ministers Express Concern Over Hostilities in Karabakh - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, discussed by phone the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"During the conversation, the ministers thoroughly discussed the development of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, expressed serious concern over the ongoing large-scale hostilities and called on the opposing sides for an early and complete ceasefire and de-escalation of tension," the statement says.

The sides stressed that there was no alternative to a diplomatic solution to the conflict and the need for further coordinated actions by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. In addition, possible scenarios for the further development of the situation were considered.

"Lavrov and Le Drian especially noted the importance of the manifestation of the political will by the conflicting parties to end hostilities," the ministry added.

