Russian Geeks From Skolkovo May Help Italian Fashion Industry - Foundation Representative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Skolkovo Innovation Center, often referred to as the Russian "Silicon Valley", is studying partnership opportunities with the Italian fashion industry, Leena Abu-Mukh Zoabi, head of International Cooperation Department of Skolkovo Foundation, told Sputnik in an interview

MILAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Skolkovo Innovation Center, often referred to as the Russian "Silicon Valley", is studying partnership opportunities with the Italian fashion industry , Leena Abu-Mukh Zoabi, head of International Cooperation Department of Skolkovo Foundation, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Within the IT cluster we have as well some new technologies that are not identified under one category. For example, the Fashion Tech. Fashion is well-established in Italy, but now there are not so many technologies in this sphere, but it's kind of booming. In Italy there is an accelerator for Fashion Tech. We are in touch with them to see the opportunities so that we could send some of our startups, if they are interested, to this accelerator to check the possibilities," Zoabi said.

Zoabi and over a dozen of Russian Skolkovo startup teams specializing in financial technology are now visiting Italy. They meet with representatives of major Italian banks (UniCredit, Intesa) and financial institutions to study collaboration possibilities.

"When it comes to collaboration with Italians, we see the huge opportunities. It could be of either implementation of the new technologies that our startups develop, or we also see the possibilities for joint ventures, for joint research centers," Zoabi said.

Another option would be helping Italian companies looking for opportunities in the Russian market to leave their "footprint in this market through Skolkovo."

"Because Skolkovo also has started its soft-landing program recently that is devoted mostly for international startups that are willing to start their businesses and operations in the Russian market. We, as the main innovation hub in the country, help these startups get the maximum information about the possibilities of the Russian market. This program is free of charge for now," she continued.

The visit of the Russian startups to Milan was organized with support from the Italian Trade Agency and the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce.

Fashion tech is a new and promising sector. Milan itself is home to the headquarters of Yoox, a major online clothes retailer. Skolkovo-backed startups with ideas that could be used in fashion range from super-repellent for fabrics to a technology that converts any surface into a touchscreen.