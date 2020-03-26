UrduPoint.com
Russian Government To Discuss Draft Amendments For More Effective Response To Coronavirus

Russian Government to Discuss Draft Amendments for More Effective Response to Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian government will on Thursday discuss draft amendments to prevent and address emergency situations, the cabinet said.

"The implementation of the law will improve the effectiveness of the Russian government's actions in regulation of relations arising in connection with the need to urgently respond to the situation associated with the spread of the new coronavirus infection," it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 414,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 18,000 people have died.

There are over 650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

