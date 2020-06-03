Russian Health Minister to Speak at Global Vaccine Summit 2020 on June 4 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko will speak on June 4 at the online Global Vaccine Summit 2020, the Russian Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"Yes, we confirm that the minister's speech at the Global Vaccine Summit is planned," the ministry said.

Earlier, the UK Embassy told RIA Novosti that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the online global vaccine summit on June 4.