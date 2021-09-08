Russian Health Ministry Says 1 Person Killed, 9 Injured in Noginsk Gas Explosion

One person died and nine others were injured in the gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in the Moscow region's town of Noginsk, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, said on Wednesday

The investigative committee said earlier in the day that the incident claimed two lives.

According to regional emergency services, three people may remain under the rubble.

"As of 12:00 [Moscow time, 09:00 GMT], one person died and nine people, including two children, were injured in the incident in an apartment building in the Moscow region's Noginsk. Four adults and two children were hospitalized, one of them, a 64-year-old man, is in serious condition, others are in moderate condition. Three injured persons received outpatient medical assistance," Kuznetsov told reporters.