MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The situation with the provision of medical assistance to Russian tourists injured in a bus accident in Turkey is under the control of the Russian Health Ministry, the ministry said on Monday, confirming three fatalities in the accident.

Earlier in the day, the bus carrying Russian tourists capsized in the province of Antalya near the resort town of Manavgat.

Tour operator Intourist told Sputnik earlier that the death toll among Russian tourists from the accident had increased to four.

At the moment, according to the Russian Health Ministry, three of 22 people in the bus have died, five are in serious condition, and another two are in intensive care.

"The situation with the provision of medical assistance to Russian tourists is under the control of the Russian Health Ministry," the statement says.