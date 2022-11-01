UrduPoint.com

Russian High-Precision Strikes Aim To Reduce Ukraine's Defense Potential - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Russian High-Precision Strikes Aim to Reduce Ukraine's Defense Potential - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The Russian armed forces have been effectively reducing Ukraine's defense capability by targeting the country's infrastructure with high-precision weapons, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We continue to effectively hit Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons as well as facilities that affect the country's military potential. We are also taking comprehensive measures to prevent casualties among Ukrainian citizens," Shoigu said at a meeting.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, are still shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and humanitarian aid distribution points, deliberately targeting sites where civilians gather, he said.

Shoigu added that Russia has so far intercepted over 200 US-supplied HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) missiles.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure has been systematically targeted by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes against Ukraine two days after the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear October

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambas ..

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambassador

52 minutes ago
 Court extends for further two days physical remand ..

Court extends for further two days physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

1 hour ago
 ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

2 hours ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

3 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.