MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The Russian armed forces have been effectively reducing Ukraine's defense capability by targeting the country's infrastructure with high-precision weapons, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We continue to effectively hit Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons as well as facilities that affect the country's military potential. We are also taking comprehensive measures to prevent casualties among Ukrainian citizens," Shoigu said at a meeting.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, are still shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and humanitarian aid distribution points, deliberately targeting sites where civilians gather, he said.

Shoigu added that Russia has so far intercepted over 200 US-supplied HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) missiles.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure has been systematically targeted by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes against Ukraine two days after the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.