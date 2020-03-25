Russian, Indian Leaders Talk Coronavirus Response Cooperation - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about joint response to the coronavirus pandemic during a phone call on Wednesday.

"The two leaders agreed on further consultation and cooperation in adequately addressing all challenges faced by this major global crisis," the Indian foreign ministry said.

They discussed health and medicine issues, scientific research, humanitarian matters and the impact of the outbreak on the global economy, according to the press release.

Modi thanked Russia for taking care of Indian students and was assured that would continue. He promised Putin that India would help evacuate Russians trapped in India by the lockdown.

Hundreds of Russians were airlifted from New Delhi and Goa earlier in the day by two Russian air carriers after India gave them a go-ahead. The Russian embassy in India told Sputnik that thousands were waiting to go home.