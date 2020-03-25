UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Indian Leaders Talk Coronavirus Response Cooperation - New Delhi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Russian, Indian Leaders Talk Coronavirus Response Cooperation - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about joint response to the coronavirus pandemic during a phone call on Wednesday.

"The two leaders agreed on further consultation and cooperation in adequately addressing all challenges faced by this major global crisis," the Indian foreign ministry said.

They discussed health and medicine issues, scientific research, humanitarian matters and the impact of the outbreak on the global economy, according to the press release.

Modi thanked Russia for taking care of Indian students and was assured that would continue. He promised Putin that India would help evacuate Russians trapped in India by the lockdown.

Hundreds of Russians were airlifted from New Delhi and Goa earlier in the day by two Russian air carriers after India gave them a go-ahead. The Russian embassy in India told Sputnik that thousands were waiting to go home.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi New Delhi Vladimir Putin All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

26 minutes ago

Kisar Board welcomes Prime Minister relief package ..

12 minutes ago

European Commission Adopts New Action Plan for Mor ..

12 minutes ago

Parliamentary leaders pledge to collectively fight ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet directs Ministry of Justice, ‘Suprem ..

26 minutes ago

Over 400,000 People in 24 Hours Apply to Become NH ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.