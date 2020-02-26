Russian Inspectors to Visit Military Facility in Slovakia on Wednesday - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russian inspectors will visit the Slovak armed forces' military facility, Sergei Ryzhkov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Center for Reducing Nuclear Danger, said.

"Per the Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, a group of Russian inspectors is planning an information assessment visit to a military facility of the armed forces of Slovakia. The evaluation visit will be conducted on February 26, within a day," Ryzhkov said.

He specified that such visits are conducted to assess data on military capabilities as well as weapons systems and military equipment deployment plans.

According to Ryzhkov, the inspectors will visit the facility in its peacetime location and will be briefed by the command on its personnel, military equipment, and weapons systems.

The Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, adopted by the members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), stipulates information exchange regarding defense capabilities, budgets, and planning. The OSCE countries also inform each other about certain types of military activity, invite observers, and organize inspections.