UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Investigators Complete Probe Into 2013 Deadly Crash Of Boeing 737-500 In Kazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:16 PM

Russian Investigators Complete Probe Into 2013 Deadly Crash of Boeing 737-500 in Kazan

The Russian Investigative Committee has completed its probe into the 2013 crash of Boeing 737-500 aircraft in Kazan, which left 50 people killed, having concluded that the accident was caused by mistakes of the captain and the second pilot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Russian Investigative Committee has completed its probe into the 2013 crash of Boeing 737-500 aircraft in Kazan, which left 50 people killed, having concluded that the accident was caused by mistakes of the captain and the second pilot.

The aircraft, traveling from Moscow to Kazan, crashed during landing in November 2013 at the Kazan International Airport.

"The criminal investigation into the air accident of the Boeing 737-500 aircraft in the International Airport of the city of Kazan in November 2013 has been completed ... The investigation has revealed that the crash was caused by erroneous actions by the captain of the aircraft, Rustem Salikhov, and the second pilot, Viktor Gutsul," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The captain brought the aircraft into an upset while conducting the landing, and the second pilot failed to take control over the air vessel.

Thus, the captain allowed the crash of the plane in an emergency situation due to violating piloting rules.

The criminal investigation against Salikhov and Gutsul has been closed due to their death, the committee specified. Meanwhile, charges have been brought against the deputy director general of the Tatarstan Airlines, Valery Portnov, the airline's chief pilot, Viktor Fomin, and the head of Tatarstan's department of the Federal Air Transport Agency, Shavkat Umarov.

The captain did not have the necessary piloting skills and provided fake documents to be admitted to work, the committee added.

The committee noted that it had interrogated over 200 witnesses, victims and experts, and it had also conducted large-scale medical, genetic, chemical and technical inspections.

Related Topics

Accident Moscow Russia Kazan November Criminals From Airport

Recent Stories

May God give Maulana Fazl ability to make good dec ..

6 minutes ago

PPP says it will never allow JUI-F's protest in Si ..

20 minutes ago

S. Korea hosts int'l forum on partnerships with AS ..

5 minutes ago

Diabetes forecast to affect 700 million by 2045

5 minutes ago

Hyundai to build Santa Cruz in U.S. in 2021

5 minutes ago

Teenager kills one, injures three in Russian colle ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.