Russian-Iranian Trade Hits All-Time High - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Trade between Russia and Iran rose to a record high of $4.6 billion last year, up 15% from the year before, and is expected to grow further in 2023, the Russian ambassador in Tehran told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Trade between Russia and Iran rose to a record high of $4.6 billion last year, up 15% from the year before, and is expected to grow further in 2023, the Russian ambassador in Tehran told Sputnik.

"Record trade figures for 2022 are largely due to the fruitful agricultural cooperation between Russian and Iranian companies. Agri-food accounts for about 85% of our trade," Alexei Dedov said in an interview.

He said that the 2022 data was not final and would be revised upwards.

"Judging by where we stand politically and economically, we obviously expect bilateral trade to keep growing," Dedov said about outlooks for 2023.

Russian exports consist of cereals and oilseeds, timber, non-organic chemicals, machine-building equipment, paper and cardboard, while Iran exports fruits, vegetables, nuts, dairy, plastics, ferrous metal products, plumbing and construction materials.

