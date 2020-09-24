Russian-Japanese COVID-19 Test Adaptable to Detect Other Viruses - RDIF Chief

The COVID-19 test system jointly developed by Russia and Japan can be adapted to look for other types of viruses, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Chief Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The COVID-19 test system jointly developed by Russia and Japan can be adapted to look for other types of viruses, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Chief Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday.

"For example, we are now supplying our test systems to various Russian enterprises, which test not only for the coronavirus, but also for other viruses.

We are ready, if there is a new virus, we will adapt our test systems very quickly so they could also be used to test for other viruses," Dmiriev told reporters.

The EMG test system was developed in May with the RDIF's participation and has proven to be among the swiftest and most accurate in the world.

The system is currently in use in a large number of hospitals, laboratories and organizations.