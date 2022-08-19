Russian Justice Ministry Adds Ukrainian Canadian Congress to Undesired Organizations' List

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday added the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Canadian think tank Macdonald-Laurier Institute to the list of undesired organizations in Russia.

"The list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable in the Russian Federation includes the following: Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Canada; Macdonald-Laurier Institute, Canada; Ukrainian National Federation of Canada, Canada," the ministry said in a statement.