Russian Justice Ministry Adds Ukrainian Canadian Congress To Undesired Organizations' List
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday added the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Canadian think tank Macdonald-Laurier Institute to the list of undesired organizations in Russia.
"The list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable in the Russian Federation includes the following: Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Canada; Macdonald-Laurier Institute, Canada; Ukrainian National Federation of Canada, Canada," the ministry said in a statement.