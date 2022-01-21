Russian Lower House Speaker Says Zelenskyy Ignoring Minsk Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ignores the Minsk agreements and it is necessary to look for ways to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR), Russian lower house Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday.

"We see president Zelenskyy ignoring the Minsk agreements. NATO wants to occupy Ukraine. Both one and the other can turn into a tragedy. We must not allow this. One thing is clear: solutions to ensure the security of our citizens and compatriots in the DPR and LPR must be sought," Volodin wrote on Telegram.