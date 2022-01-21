UrduPoint.com

Russian Lower House Speaker Says Zelenskyy Ignoring Minsk Agreements

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Russian Lower House Speaker Says Zelenskyy Ignoring Minsk Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ignores the Minsk agreements and it is necessary to look for ways to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR), Russian lower house Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday.

"We see president Zelenskyy ignoring the Minsk agreements. NATO wants to occupy Ukraine. Both one and the other can turn into a tragedy. We must not allow this. One thing is clear: solutions to ensure the security of our citizens and compatriots in the DPR and LPR must be sought," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Minsk Luhansk Donetsk

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

1 hour ago
 Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

10 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

10 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

10 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.