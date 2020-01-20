UrduPoint.com
Russian Lower House To Discuss Putin's Bill On Constitution Amendments Thursday - Lawmaker

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, will discuss the presidential bill on amendments to the national constitution at a plenary session on Thursday, Ivan Melnikov, the first deputy chairman of the lower chamber, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, will discuss the presidential bill on amendments to the national constitution at a plenary session on Thursday, Ivan Melnikov, the first deputy chairman of the lower chamber, has said.

Meanwhile, the Council of the State Duma will discuss the bill on Tuesday already.

"At a plenary session on [January] 23, at 10 a.m. [07:00 GMT]," Melnikov told reporters on Monday, when asked the relevant question.

