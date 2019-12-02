UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Media Managers Exchange Experience With Colleagues During 5-Day Philippines Visit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Russian Media Managers Exchange Experience With Colleagues During 5-Day Philippines Visit

A delegation of Russian media managers - including those from the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency, the RT broadcaster and Ruptly - led by a deputy minister of digital development, communications and mass media has finished a five-day visit to the Philippines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) A delegation of Russian media managers - including those from the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency, the RT broadcaster and Ruptly - led by a deputy minister of digital development, communications and mass media has finished a five-day visit to the Philippines.

"This is the most representative delegation of Russian media that has visited the Philippines in both Soviet and Russian history. We see a great interest of Philippine media in cooperation with their colleagues from our country, and the educational component plays an extremely high role in this cooperation," deputy minister Alexey Volin said.

During the visit, the delegation met with the heads of leading Philippine media outlets and watchdogs. The sides discussed information cooperation; the fight against fake news; as well as creation of joint media products, animated films and television shows. They also focused on media coverage of efforts to combat drug trafficking, including joint activities in this area.

In addition, Rossiya Segodnya's head of international cooperation, Vasily Pushkov, held a meeting with journalism students of Pontifical and Royal University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Manila as part of the SputnikPro project.

He told them about the international news agency's work and discussed with them trends in global media and internet regulation.

"We had a productive afternoon with our lively and frank discussion with Mr. Pushkov in UST. His exposition of different media ecosystems allowed our students to compare and contrast with our Western-influenced journalistic culture," Felipe Salvosa, a coordinator of the journalism program at the Faculty of Arts and Letters, Pontifical and Royal University of Santo Tomas, said.

Founded in the 17th century by Spain's Dominican missionaries, Pontifical and Royal University of Santo Tomas is one of the leading Philippine educational institutes and the oldest one on Asia. To date, it has more than 30,000 students and about 2,000 teachers. The journalism department of the university is ranked among top three training centers for journalists in the Philippines.

SputnikPro is an international project for journalists, students and press workers designed to exchange expertise with foreign colleagues, develop international media communications and intercultural ties between journalists.

Related Topics

Century Internet Film And Movies Exchange Russia Visit Santo Tomas Manila Spain Philippines Media TV From Top Asia

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

1 hour ago

Levies force arrest three robbers in Muslim Bagh

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

Hearings on Naftogaz' Lawsuit to Recover $3Bln Fro ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar Proud of Burgeoning Business Cooperation Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.