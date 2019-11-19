UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Increases Number Of Humanitarian Aid Distribution Points In Syria

QAMISHLI (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria is increasing the number of humanitarian aid distribution points in the north and east of Syria, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Russia regularly delivers humanitarian cargo to northern and eastern Syria, regions currently on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, by land and by air, using the Ilyushin Il-76 multi-purpose airlifter.

A total of three new humanitarian aid distribution points have been organized in the regions, a Sputnik correspondent has learned.

"A humanitarian cargo in the amount of 15 [metric] tons has been delivered to the territory of the settlement of Qamishli using military transport aircraft.

This humanitarian cargo is intended for humanitarian missions on the territory of the north-eastern part of the Syrian Arab Republic," an officer of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria told journalists on Tuesday.

The aid includes flour, rice, sugar, tea and items of first necessity and will be enough to supply six local humanitarian operations.

Russia carries out regular humanitarian operations across Syria, being one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in the country.

