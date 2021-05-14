UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Stopped US Military Convoy In Syria, Which Did Not Report Route

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

Russian Military Police Stopped US Military Convoy in Syria, Which Did Not Report Route

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The US military, illegally staying in Syria, once again violated the deconfliction protocol, without notifying the movement of their convoy, it was stopped by the Russian military police, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Thursday.

"In the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah, another case of violation of the deconfliction protocols by the units of the US armed forces, illegally staying in Syria, was recorded," Karpov said at a briefing.

According to him, a convoy of US military equipment consisting of six MRAP-type armored vehicles moved along the M-4 highway in the western direction along an uncoordinated route and without prior notice.

"The convoy was stopped by a patrol of the Russian military police and returned in the opposite direction," Karpov added.

More Stories From World

