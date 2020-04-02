Russian Military Says All 4,187 Servicemen Tested for COVID-19 Disease-Free

Nearly 4,200 Russian servicemen have taken COVID-19 tests, and none of them came back positive, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Nearly 4,200 Russian servicemen have taken COVID-19 tests, and none of them came back positive, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"A total of 4,187 coronavirus tests were conducted. All the results are negative. None of them are sick," the ministry said in a bulletin.

The first such bulletin was published on March 25 saying that 3,214 tests had been conducted.

According to the ministry, 32 military hospitals have prepared special departments for COVID-19 patients with a total capacity of 4,800 beds. Military doctors have 2,782 ventilators. Nine response teams for monitoring the health and epidemiological situation are on duty and 15 mobile testing units have been put into use.