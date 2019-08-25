UrduPoint.com
Sun 25th August 2019 | 11:40 AM

Russian Military Says Delivered Humanitarian Aid to Syria's Eastern Ghouta

HAZZE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation has said that it has delivered more than three tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian settlement of Hazze located in Eastern Ghouta.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow also regularly provides humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitates the return of refugees.

"A humanitarian [food] package includes rice, sugar, tea, condensed milk and flour. The total weight is more than 3.5 tonnes. The local population is always friendly toward Russian military," a spokesman for the center, Sergei Dubrovin, told reporters.

In addition, Russian military doctors have provided medical assistance to local residents in need.

According to the head of the local administration, some 2,600 people had returned to the settlement since it had been liberated from militants.

"Today, 11,000 people live in the settlement. We have already done a lot to restore the infrastructure, but of course there are still many problems. One of the main is the lack of jobs, so your humanitarian assistance is very important now," he said.

The Syrian army restored full control over Eastern Ghouta in the spring of 2018 after government forces retook the city of Duma, the last stronghold of militants in the area.

