The fact that Russia has sent to Italy its nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops to assist the fight against the coronavirus will not affect the combat capacities, the Russian Armed Forces' Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops chief, Lt. Gen. Igor Klimov, said on Monday

"We have sent to Italy only one out of 15 laboratories existing in the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, 20 machines for conducting special processing out of 2,065, and 66 people out of around 20,000 servicemen of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops," Klimov told reporters.

"The sending of military of the Biological and Chemical Protection Troops to Italy will not affect the troops' combat capacities. On the contrary, the military will receive a great experience ... for the interest of an entire state," Klimov said.