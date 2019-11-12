Russian National Burkov Being Extradited to US, Lawyer Confirms to Sputnik

(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russian national Alexei Burkov is being extradited from Israel to the United States, his lawyer, Mikhail Ironi, confirmed to Sputnik.

"Yes, Burkov is being extradited now," Ironi told Sputnik in the early hours of Tuesday.

On Sunday, Ironi told Sputnik that the Israeli Supreme Court had rejected a request to veto the decision to extradite Burkov to the United States.

Burkov is wanted in the US on several charges related to money laundering and computer hacking. He was detained at a Tel Aviv airport at the request of Washington in 2015. Moscow has requested that Burkov be extradited to Russia, not the United States.