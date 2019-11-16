Russian National Burkov to Remain in Custody - US Court

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) A US court on Friday extended the detention of Russian national Alexei Burkov, who was recently extradited from Israel to the United States on charges of involvement of cybercrime.

The court ordered that 29-year-old Burkov to be kept in custody without specifying how long.

"You will be remaining in custody," the judge ruled, citing the gravity of charges and absence of family ties in the United States.