Russian National Galkina Refutes Any Connection to Trump Kompromat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Russian national Olga Galkina, who the Wall Street Journal said was a source for compromising information on US President Donald Trump, told Sputnik that it was false.

"My mood is not great because I hadn't been expecting this story. Of course, it made things much more complicated for me. That's not the issue. The issue is that none of it is true," Galkina said, commenting on the recent articles.

When asked if the WSJ information was correct, Galkina responded that it was "false."

The Russian national said she knew Igor Danchenko, who, according to the article, was linked to the US intelligence.

"We were classmates at school, but he then went to work and study in the US.

And we haven't seen each other in a while. That's the thing ... We were friends, he was helping me," Galkina said.

Galkina, who was born in the city of Perm, is in Russia at the moment, the woman told Sputnik.

The WSJ claimed in its article, published less than a week before the US presidential election, that Olga Galkina had been one of the sources for the controversial Steele dossier, which was collected by Christopher Steele. The US media reported back in July that Steele's main source was Danchenko, who was born in Ukraine and studied in Perm. According to the recent WSJ article, Galkina shared information with him in 2016, when she was working on Cyprus.