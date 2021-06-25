UrduPoint.com
Russian National Guard Confirms Its Mi-8 Helicopter Crashed In Leningrad Region, 3 Killed

Russian National Guard Confirms Its Mi-8 Helicopter Crashed in Leningrad Region, 3 Killed

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Mi-8 helicopter that crashed in the Leningrad Region belongs to the Russian National Guard, the crew of three people died in the crash, the agency confirmed to Sputnik.

"Transport and combat helicopter Mi-8 of the aviation squadron of the North-Western District of the Russian National Guard fell in the Leningrad Region during a training flight as a result of an accident. According to preliminary information, three servicemen were killed," it said.

