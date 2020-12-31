UrduPoint.com
Russian Navy To Receive Kazan Nuclear Submarine In First Quarter Of 2021 - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:55 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Russian navy will receive Kazan, the lead nuclear submarine of the modernized Project 885M (Yasen-M), in the first quarter of 2021, a source in the defense sector told Sputnik on Thursday.

The navy was initially expected to receive the submarine earlier. The delay is due to prolonged tests of the modernized Yasen project.

"The submarine has completed a cycle of tests and is ready to be handed over to the fleet. In the fist quarter of 2021, St. Andrew's flag will be raised on it," the source said.

More Stories From World

