Russian News Website Asks Readers to Help Look for Missing Journalist

A Russian news website, Ura.ru, asked its readership on Monday to help it look for a journalist who vanished on his way to work in the city of Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) A Russian news website, Ura.ru, asked its readership on Monday to help it look for a journalist who vanished on his way to work in the city of Yekaterinburg

"Dear readers, we ask for your help! Ura.

ru journalist Alexander Pozdeev went missing on his way to work in Yekaterinburg," it said in an article.

The man, who is in his mid-30s, was traveling in a Renault Logan between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. local time (9-10:00 GMT).

The traffic police have reportedly denied knowledge of a crash involving his car, and no patient matching his description has been admitted to any hospitals.