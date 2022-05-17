UrduPoint.com

Russian Orthodox Church Abroad To Decide On Funeral Of First Hierarch Latest By Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Russian Orthodox Church Abroad to Decide on Funeral of First Hierarch Latest by Thursday

The Synod of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will decide on the date of the funeral of the late ROCOR First Hierarch Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) on Tuesday or Wednesday, Synod of Bishops chancellor archpriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The Synod of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will decide on the date of the funeral of the late ROCOR First Hierarch Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) on Tuesday or Wednesday, Synod of Bishops chancellor archpriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

Metropolitan Hilarion passed away at the age of 74 on Monday.

"Vice President of the Synod Metropolitan Mark of Berlin and Germany will preside the meeting where funeral matters will be decided," Gan said.

Metropolitan Mark will arrive in New York soon, and the meeting will take place after that, he added.

"Exact timing of the meeting has not been set up yet - today or tomorrow," Gan noted.

Metropolitan Hilarion - his secular name was Igor Kapral - was born in Spirit River, Canada in 1948. In May 2008, he was elected the sixth head of ROCOR.

Hilarion also became the first primate of the Russian Church Abroad approved by the Holy Synod of the Moscow Patriarchate, as the two branches of the Russian Church signed the Act of Canonical Communion on May 17, 2007.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada Germany Berlin New York May Church

Recent Stories

Mongolia launches national program to promote foot ..

Mongolia launches national program to promote football development

54 seconds ago
 One day educational exhibition held Shaheed Benazi ..

One day educational exhibition held Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

56 seconds ago
 Indonesia's oil refinery catches fire in Kalimanta ..

Indonesia's oil refinery catches fire in Kalimantan

57 seconds ago
 India Repudiates Pakistan's Resolution on Disputed ..

India Repudiates Pakistan's Resolution on Disputed Regions of Jammu, Kashmir

1 minute ago
 Asian stocks rally on hopes of Shanghai gradually ..

Asian stocks rally on hopes of Shanghai gradually reopening

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,843 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,843 new community cases of COVID-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.