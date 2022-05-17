Russian Orthodox Church Abroad to Decide on Funeral of First Hierarch Latest by Thursday

The Synod of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will decide on the date of the funeral of the late ROCOR First Hierarch Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) on Tuesday or Wednesday, Synod of Bishops chancellor archpriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The Synod of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) will decide on the date of the funeral of the late ROCOR First Hierarch Metropolitan Hilarion (Kapral) on Tuesday or Wednesday, Synod of Bishops chancellor archpriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

Metropolitan Hilarion passed away at the age of 74 on Monday.

"Vice President of the Synod Metropolitan Mark of Berlin and Germany will preside the meeting where funeral matters will be decided," Gan said.

Metropolitan Mark will arrive in New York soon, and the meeting will take place after that, he added.

"Exact timing of the meeting has not been set up yet - today or tomorrow," Gan noted.

Metropolitan Hilarion - his secular name was Igor Kapral - was born in Spirit River, Canada in 1948. In May 2008, he was elected the sixth head of ROCOR.

Hilarion also became the first primate of the Russian Church Abroad approved by the Holy Synod of the Moscow Patriarchate, as the two branches of the Russian Church signed the Act of Canonical Communion on May 17, 2007.