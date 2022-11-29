UrduPoint.com

Russian Pipeline Gas Delivery To China Rises By 60% From January-November 2022 - Rosneft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Russian Pipeline Gas Delivery to China Rises by 60% From January-November 2022 - Rosneft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The volume of Russian pipeline gas delivery to China has increased by 60% from January-November 2022 year-on-year and electricity supply grew by 33%, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Tuesday.

"Export from Russia to China. Pipeline gas: +60%, 2021-2022, electricity: +33%, 10 months 2021 - 10 months 2022," Sechin said at the fourth China-Russia Energy business Forum.

He also said that Rosneft provides 7% of China's oil needs and that delivery jumped by 9.5% from January-October, to nearly 72 million tonnes.

Sechin added that annual volume of Russian pipeline gas delivery to China may surpass 100 billion cubic meters in the near future and that the amount of liquefied natural gas exports to China would possibly become comparable with the volumes of pipeline gas supply.

On November 18, a meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on energy cooperation was held.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the meeting that Russia and China in 2022 increased energy trade by 64% in monetary terms and by 10% in physical terms. He also noted that in the near future, the parties should reach an intergovernmental agreement on the Far Eastern route of gas supplies to China.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, the bloc has dramatically curbed its imports of Russian gas while looking for alternatives to Russian fuel, following a pledge to end its dependence on Moscow for energy supplies. This prompted Moscow to look for alternative buyers of its oil and gas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Exports Business Ukraine Moscow Russia China Oil February May November Gas From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

48 minutes ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

2 hours ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

2 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

2 hours ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

3 hours ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.