Russian Pipeline Gas Delivery to China Rises by 60% From January-November 2022 - Rosneft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The volume of Russian pipeline gas delivery to China has increased by 60% from January-November 2022 year-on-year and electricity supply grew by 33%, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Tuesday.

"Export from Russia to China. Pipeline gas: +60%, 2021-2022, electricity: +33%, 10 months 2021 - 10 months 2022," Sechin said at the fourth China-Russia Energy business Forum.

He also said that Rosneft provides 7% of China's oil needs and that delivery jumped by 9.5% from January-October, to nearly 72 million tonnes.

Sechin added that annual volume of Russian pipeline gas delivery to China may surpass 100 billion cubic meters in the near future and that the amount of liquefied natural gas exports to China would possibly become comparable with the volumes of pipeline gas supply.

On November 18, a meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on energy cooperation was held.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the meeting that Russia and China in 2022 increased energy trade by 64% in monetary terms and by 10% in physical terms. He also noted that in the near future, the parties should reach an intergovernmental agreement on the Far Eastern route of gas supplies to China.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, the bloc has dramatically curbed its imports of Russian gas while looking for alternatives to Russian fuel, following a pledge to end its dependence on Moscow for energy supplies. This prompted Moscow to look for alternative buyers of its oil and gas.