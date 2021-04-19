UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Police To Take Action If Unauthorized Rallies Take Place On Wednesday - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:17 PM

Russian Police to Take Action if Unauthorized Rallies Take Place on Wednesday - Kremlin

The Russian law enforcement officers will take action if unauthorized rallies take place on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that calls for provocations are made from abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Russian law enforcement officers will take action if unauthorized rallies take place on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that calls for provocations are made from abroad.

Supporters of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny have called for protests in several Russian cities on Wednesday.

"If any actions that are not permitted are initiated, they will automatically be illegal, and in respect of them, the law enforcement officers will carry out those actions that must be performed according to the laws of Russia," Peskov told reporters, adding that it is important to remember that "calls from provocations" are made from citizens that live abroad.

Related Topics

Russia From Opposition

Recent Stories

Delegatio to meet Hafiz Saad Rizvi in Kot Lakhpat ..

3 minutes ago

Elephants 'trample' rhino poacher to death in S. A ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin on Belarus' Attempted Coup: Exact Destruct ..

5 minutes ago

NASA Successfully Launches Ingenuity Helicopter Fr ..

5 minutes ago

India's New Delhi Imposes 6-Day Quarantine Amid Sp ..

5 minutes ago

Mystery of blind murder case resolved

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.