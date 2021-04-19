Russian Police to Take Action if Unauthorized Rallies Take Place on Wednesday - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Russian law enforcement officers will take action if unauthorized rallies take place on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that calls for provocations are made from abroad.

Supporters of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny have called for protests in several Russian cities on Wednesday.

"If any actions that are not permitted are initiated, they will automatically be illegal, and in respect of them, the law enforcement officers will carry out those actions that must be performed according to the laws of Russia," Peskov told reporters, adding that it is important to remember that "calls from provocations" are made from citizens that live abroad.