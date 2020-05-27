Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday praised the coronavirus response effort led by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday praised the coronavirus response effort led by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

"In general, your work and the work of your team were of course, anything can happen, we all saw, small incidents are inevitable but the work was generally very responsible, purposeful, thorough, every step was considered.

What is very important is that you stayed ahead, did not lose time," Putin told Sobyanin.

The president added that Moscow could now help other regions and asked the capital's mayor to send Moscow medical professionals there.

Putin praised the professionalism and altruism of all medical personnel who helped in the fight against the coronavirus in Russia.