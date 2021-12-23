Russian President Vladimir Putin Starts His Annual Big Press Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun his traditional end-of-year news conference on Thursday.

The number of journalists accredited for the conference is 507, which is nearly two times fewer than in previous years because of the pandemic.

Apart from Russian news agencies, including those with the foreign agent status, the conference is attended by representatives of leading foreign media, such as AFP, Bloomberg, Le Figaro, Euronews, Xinhua, Le Monde, AP, DW, Financial Times, Washington Post, ABC News, ВВС, among others.