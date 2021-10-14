Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Plans to Meet With Chinese Premier Li Late Next Month

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Thursday that he will meet with Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang late next month to discuss bilateral cooperation priorities.

"I would like to mention the important role of the mechanism of regular meetings of Russia's and China's government heads for coordinating our joint work.

The next meeting with my colleague and friend, Li Keqiang, will be held very soon, in the end of November," Mishustin told participants of the 130th Canton Fair.

