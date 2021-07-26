UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Says Discussed With Putin Ways To Stimulate Kuril Economic Activity

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Russian Prime Minister Says Discussed With Putin Ways to Stimulate Kuril Economic Activity

KURILSK (Iturup Island) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has recently discussed measures to stimulate economic and investment activity in the Kuril Islands with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Just the other day, we discussed with the President of Russia exactly the set of measures that can be introduced here, in the Kuril Islands, so that ... investment activity, economic activity, are more effective. And this set of measures is unprecedented. Now I will consult with Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] upon my return [to Moscow]," Mishustin said on Monday, during a meeting with representatives of the Kuril fishing enterprises.

Mishustin arrived on the island of Iturup on Monday.

Japan claims the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai islands in Russia's Kuril Island chain, which they refer to as the "Northern Territories" (Russia refers to them as the Southern Kurils). Russia insists that its sovereignty over the islands, which became part of the USSR after WWII, is undisputed.

Japan plans to voice protest to Russia with respect to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the island of Iturup, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Protest Russia Visit Vladimir Putin July Cabinet

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

11 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

12 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

13 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

13 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.