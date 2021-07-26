Russian Prime Minister Says Discussed With Putin Ways to Stimulate Kuril Economic Activity

KURILSK (Iturup Island) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has recently discussed measures to stimulate economic and investment activity in the Kuril Islands with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Just the other day, we discussed with the President of Russia exactly the set of measures that can be introduced here, in the Kuril Islands, so that ... investment activity, economic activity, are more effective. And this set of measures is unprecedented. Now I will consult with Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] upon my return [to Moscow]," Mishustin said on Monday, during a meeting with representatives of the Kuril fishing enterprises.

Mishustin arrived on the island of Iturup on Monday.

Japan claims the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai islands in Russia's Kuril Island chain, which they refer to as the "Northern Territories" (Russia refers to them as the Southern Kurils). Russia insists that its sovereignty over the islands, which became part of the USSR after WWII, is undisputed.

Japan plans to voice protest to Russia with respect to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the island of Iturup, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Monday.