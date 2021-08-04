(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria has registered 32 shelling attacks on Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone carried out by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, 32 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including 26 attacks, according to the Syrian side). 12 attacks were registered in Idlib province, 7 attacks were registered in Latakia province, 7 attacks were registered in Aleppo province, and 6 attacks were registered in Hama province," Rear Adm.

Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the reconciliation center, said at a Tuesday briefing.

Russian military police continue to patrol routes in the Aleppo province, Kulit added.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements of illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the ceasefire, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.