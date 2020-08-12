Russian, Saudi Foreign Ministers Agree to Help Lebanon After Port Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, emphasized their intention to provide the Lebanese people with the necessary assistance in overcoming the consequences of the explosion in Beirut, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after the two ministers' phone talks.

"Sergey Lavrov and Faisal bin Farhan stressed solidarity with friendly Lebanon in connection with the explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4 and the intention to provide the Lebanese people with the necessary assistance in overcoming the consequences of this tragic incident, and also noted the importance of creating a favorable external environment, in which the Lebanese themselves, through an inclusive dialogue of all major ethnic and confessional groups will be able to agree on ways to form a new government," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also stated the need to establish a ceasefire in Libya and to immediately restart the inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue, the ministry said.

"During the exchange of views on Libyan issues, the ministers stated the need to establish a sustainable ceasefire as soon as possible and immediately restart the inclusive intra-Libyan dialogue within the framework of the mechanisms created by the decisions of the Berlin Peace Conference and approved in UN Security Council Resolution 2510," it said.

The ministers also expressed concern over the continuing stalemate in the middle East settlement, emphasizing that any unilateral actions that run counter to the generally accepted international legal framework for settlement are conterproductive, which could lead to a dangerous escalation in the Palestinian territories and in the whole region.