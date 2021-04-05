The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in the southwestern city of Kislovodsk, where detained Islamist planned an attack on law enforcement agents using improvised bombs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in the southwestern city of Kislovodsk, where detained Islamist planned an attack on law enforcement agents using improvised bombs.

"The FSB, jointly with the Russian Investigative Committee and the Russian Ministry of Interior Affairs, prevented a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Region ... A Russian citizen, born in 1996, who was previously convicted of criminal offenses, was detained. He made preparations to stage an attack on law enforcement agencies staffers with the use of improvised explosive devices in the interests of international terrorist organizations," the FSB said in a press release.

Components for manufacturing improvised explosive devices; explosives; destructive agents; and extremist literature were seized, the FSB added.

According to the official FSB video footage, released to the press, the attacker was planning to plant a bomb at the police station he was required to report at for previous crimes on Monday, April 5.

The information was shared by a female acquaintance of the detained Islamist, though her exact status is not stated in the criminal case.

"I knew about it, because he was preparing for the terrorist attack, buying necessary equipment to make improvised explosive devices," the female said, noting that the suspect made homemade grenades.

During questioning, the detainee confirmed that he had watched lectures by preachers of the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) and educational videos on making homemade bombs.

Apart from that, the FSB detained three Russian citizens who had links to the Islamist and were engaged in sponsoring terrorists in Syria. The detainees formed a cell of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) for committing crimes in the Stavropol Region.