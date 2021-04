Russian security service says detains Ukraine diplomat

Russia's FSB security service said on Saturday it had detained a Ukrainian diplomat, accusing him of receiving sensitive information from a Russian national

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia's FSB security service said on Saturday it had detained a Ukrainian diplomat, accusing him of receiving sensitive information from a Russian national.

"A Ukrainian diplomat, a consul of Ukraine's Consulate General in Saint Petersburg, Alexander Sosonyuk, has been detained by Russia's FSB," the security service said in a statement, adding that Sosonyuk had been detained on Friday.