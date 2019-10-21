UrduPoint.com
Russian, Serbian Defense Ministers Discuss Military, Military Technical Cooperation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vulin discussed cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres in Beijing on Monday.

"I think that in today's conversation we should clarify our plans for 2020 and subsequent years. And also clarify further forms of our military-technical cooperation [MTC] in terms and volumes," Shoigu said on the sidelines of the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

The minister added that the MTC between Russia and Serbia was developing quite actively.

"This was demonstrated, among other things, during the parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Belgrade liberation from Nazi occupation," Shoigu noted.

He congratulated his colleague on the occasion of Sunday's celebrations and the military parade and handed over the archival documents related to the Belgrade liberation to the Serbian side.

"There are two copies. I left one for myself," Shoigu said.

The defense minister emphasized that Russia and Serbia were among those few countries that were not trying to revise the outcomes of World War II.

The 9th Xiangshan Forum on security is being held in Beijing from October 20-22. The forum is organized by the China Association of Military Science and the China Institute of International Strategic Studies, with participating defense ministers, experts, and former military officials. The first Xiangshan forum was held in 2006. Starting from 2015 it was held annually.

