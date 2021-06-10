UrduPoint.com
Russian Su-35 Escorted US Strategic Reconnaissance Plane Over Pacific Ocean - Moscow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A Russian Su-35 fighter jet detected and escorted a US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific Ocean, Russia's Eastern Military District said.

"The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the US Air Force and escorted it over the Pacific Ocean.

After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the state border of Russia, the Russian fighter returned safely to its home base," the district said in a statement.

