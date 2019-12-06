Russian, Swedish Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Relations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, during their meeting on Thursday discussed the situation in Ukraine and the bilateral relations between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The foreign ministers exchanged views on the priorities of the OSCE [the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] in the light of the Swedish chairmanship of the organization in 2021 and discussed the situation in Ukraine. The ministers paid great attention to important issues in Russian-Swedish relations, analyzed specific cases and the role of regional organizations in strengthening the cooperation in northern Europe.

" the foreign ministry said.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the 26th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Slovakia's capital of Bratislava. The Ministerial Council is the organization's most important annual event, gathering together the ministers of foreign affairs of the 57 OSCE member states.

The current OSCE chairmanship will be taken over from Slovakia by Albania on January 1, 2020, followed by Sweden in 2021.