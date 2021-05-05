UrduPoint.com
Russian, Tajik Leaders To Discuss Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Dispute At May 8 Meeting - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russian, Tajik Leaders to Discuss Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Dispute at May 8 Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, will hold a meeting in Moscow on May 8, during which the two leaders will discuss the situation on the Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes. The talks are planned [for May 8]. Of course, the situation on the border will be touched upon," Peskov said.

