Russian Troops Repelling Another Ukrainian Offensive In Zaporizhzhia - Russian Official

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces are repelling a new attempt by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian defense lines in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Saturday.

"The militants of the armed forces of Ukraine have launched another night offensive," Rogov said on Telegram, adding that the offensive was preceded by a powerful shelling from heavy weapons.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian offensive in the special military operation zone had started as Kiev was using its strategic reserves. He emphasized that the Ukrainian forces had failed to reach their goals in all of the combat sectors. Later, Rogov noted that the Ukrainian forces had made six unsuccessful attempts to break through the Russian defense lines over the past 24 hours.

