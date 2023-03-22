Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain Deal' - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the "grain deal" by phone, stressing the importance of uninterrupted grain supplies, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar had a phone conversation with Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu. During the talks, they expressed satisfaction with the cooperation in expanding the grain initiative, which made a great contribution to resolving the global food crisis, and the importance of uninterrupted grain supplies. It was once again emphasized that Turkey would continue to contribute to ensuring peace in the region and providing humanitarian assistance," the ministry said.