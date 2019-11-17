UrduPoint.com
Russian UAC Aerospace Firm Aims To Up Annual MS-21 Production To 120 Via Int'l Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Russia's aerospace and defense corporation United Aircraft Corporation plans to increase through international cooperation annual production of its MS-21 aircraft to 120 units, the company's head, Yury Slyusar, said on Sunday.

Currently, the company produces no more than 70 aircraft per year as it is still in the early stages of the model's production.

"We are looking at the option of internationally cooperating on MS-21 production. Our goal is to get production up from 70 units to 120 units annually," Slyusar said at the Dubai Airshow 2019, which started on Sunday.

He added that there were some interesting composite producers in the international market and UAC was looking into potentially cooperating with them.

The MS-21 is a twin-engine short-and mid-range airliner with a capacity of 150-212 passengers. The presentation of the aircraft took place in June 2016 in the Russian city of Irkutsk.

